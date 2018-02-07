

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $536 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $410 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $8.38 billion. This was up from $7.88 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $536 Mln. vs. $410 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $8.38 Bln vs. $7.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.20



