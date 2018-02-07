

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $197.61 million, or $0.21 per share. This was lower than $232.48 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $627.38 million. This was up from $610.34 million last year.



General Growth Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $197.61 Mln. vs. $232.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.2 -Revenue (Q4): $627.38 Mln vs. $610.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



