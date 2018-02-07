As per 7 February 2018, Vestas will adjust the threshold for wind turbine and service orders to be disclosed to the market via company announcements to 400 MW and EUR 400m, respectively.



As a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Vestas is obliged to ensure that everyone has equal access to essential information that may significantly affect the price of the Vestas share.



In light of the company's growth since this threshold was defined and the actual impact observed on the Vestas share price of past announced orders, Vestas deems it appropriate to adjust the announcement policy accordingly.



Hence, as per today, Vestas will as a general rule disclose company announcements on all wind turbine orders with a total capacity of 400 MW (previously 300 MW) or more. For service orders, the corresponding threshold going forward will be EUR 400m (previously EUR 300m). It should be noted that this does not rule out that other factors deemed to have a significant impact on the Vestas share price can necessitate company announcements on orders below the mentioned threshold.



For orders received by the joint venture, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, for turbine types owned by the joint venture, the new threshold will be 800 MW (previously 600 MW) for wind turbine orders and EUR 800m (previously EUR 600m) for service orders, defined as before by the 50/50 percent split ownership.



Vestas will continue announcing firm and unconditional orders via news releases per current practice, including for orders below the revised threshold for company announcements. If you wish to receive news releases from Vestas going forward for orders below the threshold and if you have not already subscribed to the news release distribution service, you will need to subscribe (LINK).



