3D Printing Medical Device Market: Technological Advancements in Medical and Healthcare Industries to Drive Growth, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for 3D printing medical device market is witnessing the rise of a number of small- and medium-scale companies, rendering the vendor landscape increasingly competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The market is also witnessing a surge in collaboration initiatives as established healthcare and medical devices companies focus on incorporating innovative technologies in their operations so as to keep attaining sustainable profits and remain competitive. Recently, Philips signed an agreement with the 3D printing medical devices companies Stratasys and 3D Systems in North America to support its progress in the field of patient care and strengthen its clinical experience.

The report states that theglobal 3D printing medical device marketwill expand at a CAGR of 17.7% during the period from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$713.3 mn in 2016 to US$3513.0 mn by 2025.

North America to Maintain Leadership Position

Of the key application segments that the 3D printing medical devices market serves, the segments of orthopedic and cranial implants and dental restoration collectively accounted for over 75% of the overall market in 2016. These segments are also expected to remain at the forefront in the next few years and will continue to contribute a big share in the global market revenue over the report's forecast period as well.

Geographically, the market in North America is presently the dominant regional market for 3D printing medical device market. The regional market accounted for over 39% of the global market in 2016 and continues to be a strong and lucrative region for the market. This can be attributed to the vast and strategic investments made by the key players in the region with the view of benefitting from the strong healthcare sector and the presence of several conventional medical device companies.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29084

Market to Benefit from Technological Advancements

Vast technological advancements witnessed in the field of 3D printing in the past few years, in terms of printing technologies, materials, and the devices available, have acted as a springboard for the medical devices industry for the profound modernization that is possible in present-day medical devices through 3d printing. The global market for 3D printing medical devices is predicted to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as the healthcare sector, healthcare practitioners, as well as patients are becoming more adopting of 3D-printed medical devices.

The rising set of applications of 3D-printed medical devices such as prosthetics and implants, dental restorations, surgical instruments, and tissue fabrication and the great demand for these products across the globe are collectively working in favor of the global 3D printing medical device market. These factors are expected to help the market expand at a promising pace over the report's forecast period.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=29084

Stringent Regulations Governing Medical Device Approvals to Emerge as Challenge for Market

However, the 3D printing medical device market is restricted by stringent regulations that generally govern the medical devices industry. FDA regulations led by the U.S. government, for instance, assess products thoroughly to determine the safety and effectiveness of 3D-printed medical devices in comparison to their conventionally manufactured counterparts. While this factor is expected to restrict the expansion of the market to a certain extent, the increased use of 3D-printed model devices for training and learning purposes and the rising demand to cut-down the socio-economic burden of healthcare on government funds could emerge as promising growth opportunities.

This review of the global 3D printing medical device market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "3D Printing Medical Device Market (Component - Printers, Materials, and Software and Services; Technology - Electron Beam Melting, Selective Laser Melting, Selective Laser Sintering, Photopolymerization, and Direct Metal Laser Sintering; Application - Orthopedic and Cranial Implant, Dental Restorations, Surgical Instruments, Tissue Fabrication, and External Prosthesis) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=29084<ype=S

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Component

Printers

Materials

Software & Services

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Technology

Electron Beam Melting

Selective Laser Melting

Selective Laser Sintering

Photopolymerization

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Others

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Application

Orthopedics & Cranial Implants

Dental Restorations

Surgical Instruments

Others (Tissue Fabrication, External Prosthesis)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the 3D Printing Medical Device Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) Latin America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/patient-monitoring-ultrasound-devices-display-market.html

3D Imaging Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-imaging-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/