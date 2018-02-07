Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: DST's Diluted EPS Surged 103.03%; Revenues Advanced 48.92%

Stock Monitor: CA, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, DST posted net sales of $593.90 million compared to $398.80 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 48.92%. The increase was attributed to the acquisition of the remaining portion of Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services, which generated $179.7 million additional operating revenues during the reported quarter. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $527.00 million. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $2.22 billion compared to $1.56 billion in FY16, advancing 42.49%.

The Company's operating profit was $77.30 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $75.40 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.52% on a y-o-y basis. For FY17, the Company's operating income was $285.20 million, an increase of 15.33% compared to $247.30 million in the previous year.

DST's net income was $81.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $42.90 million in Q4 FY16, advancing 89.28% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $1.34 in Q4 FY17, compared to $0.66 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, surging 103.03% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted EPS were $1.11 in the reported quarter compared to $0.83 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 33.73% on a y-o-y basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $0.84. For FY17, the Company's net income was $447.00 million compared to $179.00 million in FY16, while adjusted EPS were $3.36 in FY17 compared to $2.87 in FY16, advancing 17.07%.

Segment Details

DST has four business segments, namely: (i) Domestic Financial Services segment, (ii) International Financial Services segment, and (iii) Healthcare Services segment.

The Domestic Financial Services segment reported net sales of $350.10 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $270.70 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 29.33%. The segment's operating income was $38.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $49.20 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 5.18% on a y-o-y basis.

The International Financial Services segment posted net sales of $149.90 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $28.90 million in Q4 FY16, soaring 418.69% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $19.30 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.70 million in Q4 FY16, surging 614.81% on a y-o-y basis.

The Healthcare Services segment's net sales decreased 5.96% to $107.30 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $114.10 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income was $20.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $23.50 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 14.89% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, DST had cash and cash equivalents of $80.50 million compared to $195.50 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock worth $75.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, DST Systems' stock slightly declined 0.31%, ending the trading session at $82.75.

Volume traded for the day: 3.01 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 954.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 29.66%; previous three-month period - up 38.70%; past twelve-month period - up 42.21%; and year-to-date - up 33.32%

After yesterday's close, DST Systems' market cap was at $4.99 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors