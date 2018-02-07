Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Avery Dennison Selected Newgen's Integrated ECM and BPM Suites to Launch Business Applications in Multiple Geographies

Stock Monitor: Pitney Bowes Post Earnings Reporting

Newgen's BPM Suite will Enable Avery Dennison to Introduce Global Standardization across Multiple Platforms

Mark Fedele, Global Senior Director Applications Development at Avery Dennison, stated that Newgen's Business Process Management (BPM) suite will act as an enabler in helping Avery Dennison's employees gain better control of mission critical information and to introduce global standardization across multiple platforms. Mark added that when the BPM is coupled with Electronic Content Management, it will enable key stakeholders to increase their productivity, improve real-time customer communication, and decision-making.

Newgen's Solutions will Accelerate Avery Dennison's Growth

Commenting on the agreement, Anand Raman, VP Sales and Marketing of Newgen, expressed that the Company is delighted to confirm that Avery Dennison has selected Newgen's integrated ECM and BPM suites for automation of their key processes across different departments and branches globally.

Anand added that Newgen's solutions will help accelerate Avery Dennison's growth, enhance customer experience, improve business agility, and ensure continuous process improvement.

Avery Dennison's Acquisition Deals in 2017

In March 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Israel-based Hanita Coatings, a pressure-sensitive materials manufacturer of specialty films and laminates, from Kibbutz Hanita and Tene Investment Funds. Agreement was previously announced in December 2016. Hanita developed and manufactured coated, laminated, and metallized polyester films for a range of industrial and commercial applications.

In May 2017, Avery Dennison purchased Ireland based Finesse Medical Ltd, an innovator in the development and manufacture of healthcare products used in the management of wound care and skin conditions.

In June 2017, Avery Dennison acquired China-based Yongle Tape Company Ltd from its management and private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners, for approximately $190 million. Additional earnouts of up to $55 million would be paid based on the achievement of certain performance targets over the next two years. Yongle Tape was a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products used in a variety of industrial markets, including the global automotive industry. Acquisition was previously announced in February 2017.

About Avery Dennison Corp.

Founded in 1990, Avery Dennison is a global leader in pressure-sensitive and functional materials and labeling solutions for the retail apparel market. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the Company has operations in more than 50 countries and more than 25,000 employees worldwide.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, Newgen Software is a vendor/provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM), Document Management System (DMS), Workflow and Process Automation software. The Company has wholly owned subsidiaries across United States, Canada, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Avery Dennison's stock marginally climbed 0.38%, ending the trading session at $114.24.

Volume traded for the day: 1.32 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 654.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.69%; previous six-month period - up 22.13%; and past twelve-month period - up 43.68%

After yesterday's close, Avery Dennison's market cap was at $10.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.46.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Business Equipment industry. This sector was up 2.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors