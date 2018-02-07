Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Affiliated Managers' Quarterly Adjusted EPS Surged 23%; Asset Under Management Reached New High

Stock Monitor: Franklin Resources Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) ("AMG"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMG. Affiliated Managers Group reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 29, 2018. The asset manager reported better than expected earnings results. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Affiliated Managers Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BEN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Affiliated Managers Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, AMG reported revenues of $604.1 million, up 10% compared to revenue of $550.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $607.5 million.

For the full year (FY) 2017, AMG generated revenue of $2.31 billion compared to revenue of $2.19 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, AMG's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $361.3 million compared to $289.7 million Q4 2016. The Company's Aggregate fees (consisting of the total asset- and performance-based fees of all Affiliates) were $1.69 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.30 billion for the year earlier corresponding quarter.

AMG reported net income of $315.4 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to net income of $150.2 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter Economic net income (excluding the impact of recent changes in US tax law) was $261.3 million, or $4.68 per share, compared to $211.2 million, or $3.80 per share, in the year earlier same quarter. AMG's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $4.55 per share.

For FY17, AMG's net income was $689.5 million, or $12.03 per diluted share, compared to $472.8 million, or $8.57 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's Economic net income was $824.4 million, or $14.60 per share, compared to $703.6 million, or $12.84 per share, for FY16. For FY17, AMG's aggregate fees were $5.5 billion compared to $4.3 billion for 2016.

Cash Matters

AMG's net client cash flows were $1.0 billion for Q4 2017 and were $4.7 billion for FY17. The Company's aggregate assets under management surged 21% to a record $836 billion at December 31, 2017, compared to $688.7 billion as on December 31, 2016, driven by the long-term investment outperformance of AMG's alpha-generating Affiliates and the strong execution of the Company's growth strategy.

On January 29, 2018, AMG announced cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing an increase of 50% over the prior level, payable February 23, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 08, 2018.

AMG's Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization to a total of five million shares. During Q4 2017, AMG repurchased approximately 718,000 shares, while for FY17, the Company repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Affiliated Managers Group's stock rose 1.17%, ending the trading session at $190.70.

Volume traded for the day: 689.98 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 316.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.89%; previous six-month period - up 5.57%; and past twelve-month period - up 20.96%

After yesterday's close, Affiliated Managers Group's market cap was at $10.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.79.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors