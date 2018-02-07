Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest price point optimization study on the retail healthcare industry. A retail healthcare major wanted to form better initial, pricing, discount pricing, and promotional pricing strategies by collecting historical data, including company's pricing, competitor's prices and promotions, and economic conditions. The client wanted to devise pricing strategies to enhance customer satisfaction.

According to the price optimization experts at Quantzig, "Price optimization solutions help organizations in integrating data across different data sets to achieve robust pricing strategies and boost current profit margins."

Most consumers in the healthcare industry are willing to try some new forms of care, but most have strong preferences about quality and about what types of healthcare services they receive at what kind of venue. The existence of retail healthcare could either complement or threaten a few segments of the healthcare system including government healthcare facilities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers. Leading healthcare sector companies have recognized this trend and started expanding critical care offerings to establish robust walk-in retail healthcare outlets.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to estimate the demand and improve customer satisfaction levels. The client was able to explain the profitability levels and understand the existing customers' sensitivity levels.

This price optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time actionable insights into the customer's buying patterns

Develop strategic ways to retain their most profitable customers

This price optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Finding customer segments with a higher probability of cancellation

Predicting future renewal rates for their clients

