With reference to the press releases issued by Aligera Holding AB (publ) on January 29, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loan issued by Aligera Holding AB (publ) with effect from February 8, 2018.



Please note that the instrument is halted and that trading will not be resumed.



Short name: ALIG 01 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005933231 --------------------------- Trading code: ALIG_01 ---------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.