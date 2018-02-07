Nasdaq: Nasdaq to Move Global Headquarters to 4 Times Square

A new 10th floor, outdoor terrace will be created above the world-famous Nasdaq Tower overlooking Times Square

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) today announced it is relocating its global headquarters from downtown Manhattan to its current Nasdaq MarketSite location at The Durst Organization's 4 Times Square. Highlights of the new agreement include the following:

The deal with The Durst Organization more than quintuples Nasdaq's existing footprint at the property.

The 10th floor will be home to a state-of-the-art event space as an extension of the Nasdaq MarketSite and feature a 2,100 square foot outdoor terrace overlooking Times Square, above the world-famous Nasdaq Tower, for Nasdaq clients and prospects with the capacity to host more than 400 people for corporate events.

The 15-year lease for 145,000 square feet, includes an extension of the current 24,000 square foot MarketSite lease.

"Since our beginning, Nasdaq has played a major role in the growth of corporate America by providing a seamless platform to raise capital through the public markets. Throughout the decades, we have expanded our business and brand globally and our technology now powers more than 90 marketplaces around the world," said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. "Bringing together our New York employees at our new headquarters allows us to continue to focus on the client experience and further collaborate as a team on new and innovative solutions that meet our clients' most critical needs. This increased presence in the iconic Times Square, New York, will further drive our brand forward, and will offer an unparalleled experience for our clients for years to come."

"As one of the building's original tenants when it opened in 1999, we are pleased Nasdaq has chosen to consolidate their corporate headquarters, and bring their leadership team, to 4 Times Square," said Jonathan (Jody) Durst, President of The Durst Organization. "Nasdaq is one of the world's most innovative and dynamic exchanges and a recognized global leader in financial technology, and we are excited they have decided to continue to partner with us and grow their business for the 21st Century at 4 Times Square."

Nasdaq's new global headquarters will remain the center for companies that want to take advantage of its world class location which includes:

The Opening and Closing Market Bell ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square;

The Nasdaq MarketSite has an exclusive event space that will expand to host a variety of corporate and industry events;

Recently enhanced broadcast and media correspondence facilities allow for company brand and executive visibility strategies through organized interviews and press briefings with global news outlets;

Multiple Nasdaq Tower and Nasdaq Marquee advertising opportunities; and,

The home to the Market Intelligence Desk that consists of a team of market professionals, all working to keep clients on top of the market with up-to-the-minute analysis and information.

The three-year MarketSite expansion and relocation initiative will commence construction this summer and is slated for completion in December 2021, with phased move-ins beginning in spring 2019.

4 Times Square has recently undergone a $140 million capital improvement program. The 45,600 square foot amenity floor, featuring a café and coffee bar run by Michelin Star Chef Claus Meyer and first-class conference, meeting and event spaces managed by Convene, will open to tenants and their guests later this year.

The Durst Organization has already leased over half of the space formerly occupied by Condé Nast. The Nasdaq deal marks the first of the building's upper floors to be leased prior to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's departure in 2020.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com (http://business.nasdaq.com/).

About The Durst Organization

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915 by Joseph Durst, is the owner, manager and builder of 13 million square feet of premiere Manhattan office towers and 1,950 residential rental units with 3,400 in development. The Durst Organization is recognized as a world leader in the development of high-performance and environmentally advanced commercial and residential buildings. www.durst.org (http://www.durst.org)

