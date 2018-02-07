Vaisala Oyj: The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-Based Incentive Plan

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 7, 2018 at 2:35 p.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-Based Incentive Plan

Vaisala's Board of Directors has resolved for the Group key employees a share-based incentive plan that is based on the development of Group's profitability in calendar year 2018. The reward will be paid partly in the company's series A shares and partly in cash in spring 2021. The cash proportion will cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. No reward will be paid if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment date. The maximum amount of this plan corresponding to 160,000 shares will be paid depending on the number of entitled persons at the end of vesting period.

For further information, please contact:

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

