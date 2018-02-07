CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised of the following transaction, details below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of option under the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.692991 10,631

Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 7 February 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Human Resources (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of option under the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.692991 10,631

Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 7 February 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

