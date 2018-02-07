Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: International Business Machines Has Paid Cash Dividend Consecutively Since 1916; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 08, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 07, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) ("IBM") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 07, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on IBM:

Dividend Declared

On January 30, 2018, IBM's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share, payable on March 10, 2018, to stockholders of record February 09, 2018.

IBM's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.77%, which is more than three times compared to the average dividend yield of 1.22% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for eighteen years in a row and has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Dividend Insight

IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.43 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, IBM is forecasted to report earnings of $14.19 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $6.00 per share.

During Q4 2017, IBM generated net cash from operating activities of $5.7 billion. The Company returned $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.7 billion of gross share repurchases to shareholders. For FY17, IBM returned $9.8 billion to shareholders through $5.5 billion in dividends and $4.3 billion of gross share repurchases.

IBM ended Q4 2017 with $12.6 billion of cash on hand, while the Company's debt totaled $46.8 billion, including Global Financing debt of $31.4 billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain the dividend distribution.

Recent Development for IBM

On January 19, 2018, IBM and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, bringing together IBM Cloud and Watson services with Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Service Cloud Einstein to enable companies to connect with their customers and collaborate more effectively with deeper insights.

As a part of this extended strategic partnership, IBM will build new IBM Watson Quip Live Apps, bringing the power of Watson and Quip together. These interactive custom-built applications will be embedded directly into any Quip document to increase the effectiveness of sales teams across the lifecycle of an opportunity. Building on the first IBM and Service Cloud integration, the companies will bring together the power of IBM Watson and Service Cloud Einstein to deliver new AI-driven recommendations for next best actions.

About International Business Machines Corp.

IBM provides information technology products and services worldwide. The Company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The Company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, IBM's stock rose 1.84%, ending the trading session at $155.34.

Volume traded for the day: 9.85 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 2.48%; past six-month period - up 8.27%; and year-to-date - up 1.25%

After yesterday's close, IBM's market cap was at $146.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.41.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

