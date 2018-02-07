

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $433 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $428 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.44 billion. This was down from $1.48 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $433 Mln. vs. $428 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



