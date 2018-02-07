Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN), ("Jenex" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, announces that it will be continued from the laws of Alberta to the laws of British Columbia under the Business Corporation Act (BC) effective February 8, 2018 (the "Continuation"). The Continuation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2017 (the "Meeting"). The principal effects of the Continuation are set out in detail in the information circular for the Meeting. Charter documents for the Continuation will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on February 8, 2018.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "Therma Bright Inc." effective February 8, 2018.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol "THRM" at the opening of trading on February 8, 2018.

There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The Company's new CUSIP number is 883426108 and its new ISIN number is CA8834261080.

ABOUT JENEX:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Jenex received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Jenex received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

The Jenex Corporation trades on the (TSXV:JEN.). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

For further information please contact:

The Jenex Corporation

Rob Fia

CEO

rfia@thejenexcorporation.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the proposed continuation to the laws of British Columbia and the proposed name change, as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the

adequacy or accuracy of this press release.