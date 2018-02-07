

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $225.6 million, or $4.92 per share. This was up from $180.2 million, or $3.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $2.54 billion. This was up from $2.16 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $225.6 Mln. vs. $180.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.2% -EPS (Q4): $4.92 vs. $3.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $4.22 -Revenue (Q4): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX