The Association for Talent Development (ATD) has recognized BTS and Publicis Health with an Excellence in Practice Award in the Learning and Development category. ATD's Excellence in Practice Awards are a global competition, recognizing exceptional accomplishments across the scope of talent development initiatives. This year, ATD received over 200 submissions from 10 countries, with only 44 programs receiving recognition.

The winning initiative, Mission 650, of which BTS developed specific business acumen, innovation, and leadership development components, is an annual learning program run for people managers at Publicis Health. The unique learning curriculum is a "choose your own adventure" experience that empowers employees to define their purpose and mission, and select from a menu of offerings that align to their current development needs.

"BTS is delighted to share this recognition with Publicis Health. The BTS team greatly enjoyed collaborating with the Publicis Health team to create the award-winning initiative and are extremely proud of the impact Mission 650 has had on the organization over the past two years," says Andrew Martel, Principal at BTS.

The complete list of winners will be announced at the ATD 2018 International Conference Exposition on May 8.

This marks the first award BTS has won in 2018, following 17 award wins in 2017.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 600 professionals in 33 offices located worldwide. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including:

Assessment centers for talent selection/development

Strategy alignment/execution

Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs

On-the-job business simulations/application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, GSK, HP, HSBC, and Salesforce.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm as BTS B.

For more information, visit www.bts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005106/en/

Contacts:

BTS

Rommin Adl, 203-391-5223

Executive Vice President

rommin.adl@bts.com