Cellebrite Plays Key Role in Defining Global Standard for Digital Forensics Information Sharing

World leader in digital intelligence is contributing knowledge and expertise to establish a global interoperability standard for digital forensics solutions that increases collaboration and information sharing

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, today announced details about the company's leading role in establishing a global interoperability standard for digital forensics information sharing. Working with participating organizations like the U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), the U.S. National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST), Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), University of Lausanne, governments and law enforcement agencies, industry peers, and academic institutions, Cellebrite is contributing its deep subject matter knowledge and technical expertise to define critical elements of the community-driven global standard referred to as the Cyber-investigation Analysis Standard Expression (CASE).

With the main objective of enabling critical investigative data exchange among systems and agencies, the global community of cyber investigations and digital forensics experts have called for an open community-developed specification language that would enable investigators to seamlessly share data between investigators, thereby improving and streamlining the investigative process. CASE is a community-driven effort to define a unified standard that enables seamless data exchange.

Committed to its mission of supporting a safer world, Cellebrite is taking a leading role in developing the component of the CASE standard that relates to mobile data by convening the major digital forensics companies and forming a collaborative working group. While the CASE standard covers a broad range of cyber-investigation domains including incident response and counterterrorism, Cellebrite will leverage its vast and deep expertise to develop and enhance the standard by providing recommendations to the participating community for specifications for the sections of the standard related to digital forensics systems and solutions. The Cellebrite-led working group will create the technical means of sharing data between platforms by exchanging information and reaching collaborative agreements on the technical details.

With digital data playing an increasingly important role in a broad spectrum of investigations and operations, the global community of end users, specifically government and law enforcement agencies, need the ability to seamlessly collaborate. While sharing digital intelligence within a particular software solution, such as Cellebrite's industry-leading UFED platform, is easily accomplished, collaborating across various technology tools requires time and technical resources. The lack of interoperability between digital forensics platforms is particularly problematic for crime types that involve multiple agencies and countries or requires investigative data to be collected from a large variety of sources, such as terrorism, trafficking and smuggling.

"As a global leader in digital intelligence solutions, Cellebrite has a deep understanding of digital data-how information is obtained, analyzed and shared by investigators-and we appreciate the growing importance of achieving seamless interoperability between digital forensics platforms to end users," said Ron Serber, Global Co-CEO, Cellebrite. "Having the industry's best technical minds and the broadest understanding of digital data, the Cellebrite team is committed to creating a safer world by removing barriers to collaboration and enabling our customers to streamline their investigations by exchanging data across solutions and tools."

"The entire law enforcement community is faced with a massive challenge posed by digital evidence and, speaking for Europol/EC3, our ability to solve crimes is increasingly dependent on collaborating with other agencies by sharing information across any number of geographical and technical borders," said Jean-Dominique Nollet, Head of Europol's Forensic Lab. "While the standards development process is often a complex challenge, we appreciate the efforts by industry leaders, academics and convening authorities, as we will all benefit from a workable global interoperability standard for digital forensics information sharing."

