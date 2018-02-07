Hillstone and Flowmon Join Forces to Allow Customers to Build Complete Cybersecurity Platform

PRAGUE, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hillstone Networksa leading provider of network security solutions, today announced a partnership withFlowmonNetworksa vendor developingnext generation monitoring and security solutionsfor network infrastructures.The joint offering between the two visionary companies will help customers build a complete cybersecurity platform.

The joint network security solution, consisting of the Hillstone Networks Intelligent Next-Generation Firewall (iNGFW) and Flowmon Anomaly Detection System (ADS), can effectively intercept cyber threats from the Internet and internal networks, defend against modern network attacks, and comprehensively monitor and protect the overall network security posture.

"We are very energized with this partnership,"said Lingling Zhang, SVP of product and marketing at Hillstone Networks."The joint solution further bridges the gap between detection and protection with additional context and security from two network security innovators."

The Hillstone Networks iNGFW andFlowmon ADSwork in conjunction to support the deployment of linked security policies across internal and external networks. The Hillstone iNGFW is used primarily for threat prevention for external networks, while the Flowmon ADS mainly detects internal network threats and passes details of the internal threat to the iNGFW, in order to complete the risk interception of threats and deliver a closed loop to the security administrator.

"Cooperation with Hillstone is a perfect fit. Flowmon ADS eliminates risks that bypass traditional solutions. Its engine utilizes sophisticated network behavior analysis, an advanced artificial intelligence based on machine learning. It permanently observes and analyses data communication seeking anomalies, revealing suspicious behavior and thus taking the entire security to the next level,"said Petr Springl, Director of Products and Alliances at Flowmon Networks.

Thesolution briefis currently available on both Hillstone Networks and Flowmon Networks websites.

Flowmon Networksdevelops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

Hillstone Networks' Layered Threat Protection provides continuous threat defense at perimeters, internal networks and Cloud. Established in 2006 by NetScreen, Cisco and Juniper executives, Hillstone Networks is relied on by more than 15,000 customers around the world, including Fortune 500 companies.

