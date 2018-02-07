QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/18 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce that it was awarded two (2) new industrial projects, totalling $4.9 M, bringing the Corporation's project sales backlog to $56.1 M.

The Corporation's first project consists of a water reuse system, combining the flexMBR™ open technology and reverse osmosis. This system will treat 0.7 MGD (2 650 m3/day) of domestic and industrial wastewater coming from a manufacturing company located on the United States' East Coast. This project reinforces the Corporation's involvements in water reuse and recycling applications.

The second contract is an ultrafiltration system using the FiberFlex™ technology and producing up to 1.7 MGD (64,351 m3/day). This system will be used to provide cooling water for an information technology company located in the Western United States. "We are very proud to have won these two significant industrial contracts that will certainly help us to further develop and exploit this market. These projects differ from most of those completed by the Corporation; they are characterized by a short manufacturing and delivery period, scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2018", stated Frederic Dugre, president and CEO of H2O Innovation.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

