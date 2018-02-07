VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/18 -- Highlights:

-- Upon approval, the new 1 million square foot greenhouse will be located on government owned land in Uruguay. -- THC plants will be produced exclusively for medicinal purposes to export to various countries including Germany, Canada and Australia, subject to regulatory approval. -- ICC Labs intends to become the largest cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) producer in Latin America combining indoor and outdoor cultivation methods.

ICC Labs Inc. ("ICC Labs" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ICC) is pleased to announce that it has applied to the Government of Uruguay for approval to commence the assembly of a 1 million square foot greenhouse on government land located in San Jose, Uruguay, just 50 kilometers from ICC Labs' headquarters. The assembly of this greenhouse will advance ICC Labs' intention to become the largest THC producer in Latin America.

"We feel highly confident in getting into the large scale indoor production because of the know-how developed over the past 18 months. Once fully operational, this new greenhouse could produce an annual yield of 120 million grams of dry flower which will allow the Company to produce THC related products. Subject to regulatory approval and according to international demand, we will determinate the amount of THC dry flowers to be exported and the amount to produce THC derivatives", commented Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC Labs.

ICC Labs expects to commence the assembly of the new greenhouse as soon as it receives regulatory approval which is anticipated in May 2018. The assembly of the greenhouse is then expected to take approximately eight months. New technologies and organic nutrients will be used to get the highest levels of quality and yield in each plant. Once harvested, extraction to produce THC derivatives will take place at ICC Labs' previously announced state of the art extraction laboratory in compliance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines.

"Since we are expecting to create many new skilled job opportunities, the Government of Uruguay is planning to create specific courses to train people for this new industry that is growing in Uruguay through our company", concluded Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC Labs.

ABOUT ICC LABS INC.

ICC Labs is a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay and a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Colombia. The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on becoming the worldwide leading producer of cannabinoids extracts, giving support and promoting the responsible use for medicinal purposes, backed by scientific research and innovation, while following strict compliance and the highest standards for quality and safety. For more information, please see the Company's filings on www.sedar.com and www.icclabs.com.

