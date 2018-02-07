Ripple News UpdateRipple prices made significant gains yesterday, just hours after the U.S. Senate hearings on cryptocurrencies. Investors reacted positively to regulators' testimony, in part because they appeared to understand the technology quite well.Prices rose more than 21% against the U.S. dollar, bringing the XRP to USD exchange rate to $0.768369.Ripple (XRP) Price Chart.

