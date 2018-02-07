Leadership enhancements strengthen Thinfilm's position as the industry's preeminent provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions

Thin Film Electronics ASA ('Thinfilm') (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced that John McNulty has joined the organization as EVP Marketing. The company also announced the promotion of Christian Delay to EVP Software.

Mr. McNulty brings over 25 years of marketing experience to Thinfilm with extensive experience in SaaS-based marketing and advertising technologies. His experience includes in-house marketing positions at startup and established technology companies as well as at large and small advertising agencies where he worked with clients in various industries, including technology, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical, telecommunications and finance. In the EVP Marketing role, he will be responsible for overseeing and executing Thinfilm's global marketing efforts, including branding and go-to-market strategies.

Prior to joining Thinfilm, Mr. McNulty was Vice President Global Marketing for Marin Software, a leading SaaS ad management platform used by digital marketers to manage search, social, and display advertising. He also held senior marketing positions with Beanstock Media, VerticalResponse, and Hub Strategy.

Mr. McNulty is a member of Thinfilm's executive management team and reports directly to CEO, Davor Sutija. He graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism.

Thinfilm also announced the promotion of Christian Delay to EVP Software. Mr. Delay joined Thinfilm in May of 2016 as SVP Strategic Marketing and GM Software Platforms. In his expanded role, he is responsible for Thinfilm's software and IT strategy and solutions, the CNECT cloud-based platform, and the Company's growing ecosystem of software partners. Mr. Delay is a member of Thinfilm's executive management team and reports directly to CEO, Davor Sutija.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leading global provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end solutions offering features hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

