Shares in London held onto most of their early gains by midday on Wednesday, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previous session following a late rally on Wall Street, with housebuilders on the up after solid first-half numbers from Redrow. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,185.53, having ended Tuesday's session at around eight-month lows after what analysts were saying was a technical correction in US stocks, likely sparked by concerns that rising inflation might force the Federal Reserve to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...