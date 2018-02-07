Up to 200,000 of Tesco's female store workers could demand up to £4bn in total from the supermarket group by claiming they were paid less than their male counterparts, after a legal bid was launched on behalf of 100 workers. Female workers claim they have been paid £5,000 less than the male workers on the same role. Women commonly are paid £8 an hour whereas the men could earn up to £11 an hour. Law firm Leigh Day has lodged complaints on behalf of almost 100 workers although almost 200,000 ...

