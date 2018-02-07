J Murphy & Sons has bought Carillion's UK power business and will take over from the bankrupt company on work for National Grid. The privately owned construction and infrastructure contractor did not disclose how much it paid for the business, which became available after Carillion collapsed in January. Murphy said it would work on National Grid's electricity overhead lines, substation and underground cable contracts and that it would have the opportunity to work on the transmission network for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...