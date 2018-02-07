Commercial kitchens service firm Filta saw revenue jump more than 30% in the twelve months leading to 31 December, despite reduced margins across several business units. Filta's revenue leapt from the £10.1m recorded over its 2016 trading year to £13.25m in the recently ended period as changes in the group's revenue mix, and the disposal of its lower margin refrigeration business, managed to offset tightening margins elsewhere. The firm anticipates a return to higher margins throughout the ...

