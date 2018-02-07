Mark Carne, the chief executive of Network Rail has decided to retire from the company later on this year. The new chief executive will be able to slide into the role before the next five year regulatory control period that begins in April 2019. Mark Carne said "I planned the timing of my announcement so there was stability while we developed the business plan for the next five year regulatory period, but so that there will also enough time for my successor to be firmly in place when it starts. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...