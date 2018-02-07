Markets in Asia finished mixed on Wednesday, with a number of indices refusing to participate in the global recovery and instead finishing in the red. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.16% at 21,645.37, as the yen strengthened 0.23% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.31. Carmakers and technology plays were largely higher in Tokyo, with SoftBank Group up 3.81%, Sony adding 1.52% and Toyota ahead 1.18%. On the downside were industrial name Fanuc Manufacturing and Uniqlo owner Fast ...

