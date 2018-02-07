

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced Wednesday enhancements to benefits for all of its 71,000 hourly and salaried employees. The new benefits, which are a result of savings due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act., have already begun rolling out to Chipotle employees.



The company said it will reinvest more than one-third of its anticipated savings from tax law changes into its employees, with the remaining will be dedicated to improvement of restaurant facilities and operations.



The enhanced benefits include special cash and stock bonuses, new accelerated training programs and enhanced paid parental leave. These are part of the company's ongoing commitment to advance both the professional and personal lives of its employees.



