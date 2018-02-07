2017: A Transformative Year for Veson Nautical

A New Platform and Significant Growth Ensure Veson's Continued Market Leadership; DS Norden, Along with 28 New Clients, Provide Validation

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 was a transformative year for Veson Nautical, the world's leading provider of commercial maritime software and services, highlighted by the launch of the Veslink IMOS Platform - the modern evolution of Veson's IMOS system, bringing 15 years of market-leading innovation to the web.

Built on a robust cloud infrastructure, the Platform allows direct connectivity to the Veslink Network, comprised of more than 500 owners, charterers, agents, brokers, bunker vendors, and suppliers, and is the culmination of Veson's goal of leading the digital transformation of shipping.

According to John Veson, CEO of Veson Nautical, "Shipping is facing many new challenges, and these call for new solutions. One of the great highlights for me in this outstanding year was being able to provide such a solution and realize our vision of moving IMOS to the web."

Joining Veson in this vision are 28 new clients over the past year, 90% of which chose the Veslink IMOS Platform. These recent wins are characterized by their diversity - Veson's new clients include companies large and small, and run the gamut of industry verticals from dry to wet, LNG, pool operator, and liner.

Additionally, Veson's existing portfolio of over 220 industry leaders is starting to adopt the Platform, led by NORDEN, a Veson client since 2011. Founded in 1871, NORDEN is one of Denmark's oldest international shipping companies. NORDEN operates in dry cargo and product tankers worldwide with a fleet among the most modern and competitivein the industry. The company's mix of owned and chartered tonnageincludes 241dry cargo and50 tanker vessels with 14 vessels on order. NORDEN views the Veslink IMOS Platform as a crucial component of their aggressive near-term growth initiative and long-term competitive strategy.

"NORDEN will in the coming years significantly increase its business activity," said Martin Badsted, CEO of NORDEN. "To support the growth and build further competitive edges in our usage of data, we looked for an agile, scalable, and user-friendly system with a proven reliability. We found this at Veson, and based on our long and comprehensive experience with IMOS, we are looking forward to even better performance and new features to support our efforts to enable smarter global trade."

"This past year has been truly remarkable in what we've been able to accomplish," stated John Veson. "We continue to innovate solutions that meet the needs of our long-time and new clients today-and anticipate their challenges of tomorrow. 2017 has transformed Veson in a way that will enable us to revolutionize how maritime commerce is conducted far into the future."

