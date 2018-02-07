CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Announces New Store in Woodland, CA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce the opening of a new store in Woodland, CA. As one of the largest mobile device repair franchise networks in the industry, CPR operates more than 400 locations internationally. The CPR Cell Phone Repair organization wishes to congratulate new owners, Christian Espiritu and Christopher Bolivar, and welcome them to the franchise family.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Woodland, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/woodland-ca.

"We are excited to continue expanding our network with another store in California," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We wish Christian Espiritu and Christopher Bolivar the best and look forward to working with them and making CPR Woodland a success."

Woodland is a small city just outside of the greater Sacramento area, in the flat, Central Valley of California. Since the turn of the century, Woodland has grown rapidly, thanks to its proximity to two large cities, Sacramento and San Francisco. The new CPR Woodland store is located on East Main street, surrounded by shopping, restaurants, and more.

For the last 15 years, Christian Espiritu and Chris Bolivar have worked in the Information Technology field at Fortune 500 companies. They have also held technical and leadership roles at the Department of Defense, U.S. Army, Tesla, Hewlett Packard, and Gilead Sciences.

Christian Espiritu has lived in the Sacramento region for the last ten years with his spouse and two children. Originally from San Jose, Christian attended San Jose State University and started his career in Information Technology. Christian's hobbies include hiking, surfing, and restoring vintage vehicles.

Chris Bolivar is a Sacramento native and has worked and lived in Woodland for over ten years. During his time in the U.S. Army, Chris was deployed to Afghanistan to work as an IT Specialist. He moved back to the Woodland area after completing his time in the Army and continued working in the Information Technology industry. Chris enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, woodworking and playing guitar.

"Both Christian and I are thrilled to be opening a CPR store in Woodland," says Chris. "I'm looking forward helping customers and repairing devices."

CPR Cell Phone Repair Woodland is located at:

1780 East Main Street, #400

Woodland, CA 95776

Please contact the store at 530-379-2800 or via email: repairs@cpr-woodland.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/woodland-ca.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair