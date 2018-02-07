CarGurus Hires Wendy Harris as Vice President of European Sales

Former Dropbox EMEA Sales Director Will Lead CarGurus International Dealer Sales Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced that Wendy Harris has joined the company as Vice President of European Sales. Wendy comes to CarGurus from Dropbox, where she had been since 2015, most recently as Director of EMEA Core Enterprise Sales. She will be based out of CarGurus' European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to our team. She is an experienced sales leader with an impressive track record of driving sales growth and developing high-performance sales teams," said Sam Zales, COO at CarGurus. "CarGurus is now the most visited online automotive marketplace in the United States, and we are building our presence in Europe. Not only do we provide a trusted and transparent shopping experience for consumers, we also deliver exceptional value for dealers through our customer acquisition marketing products. Wendy will help us build on the success we've had to date and guide our European sales operations going forward."

Wendy joins CarGurus after leading strong growth as Head of EMEA Sales at Dropbox in Dublin. She previously led UK mid-market sales at AdRoll, a digital advertising and re-targeting SaaS business, and worked in Content Marketing at Facebook in Dublin. Prior to this, Wendy spent 11 years as a European and US Shares Trader at Goldman Sachs.

"CarGurus is a pioneering company and I am very excited to be a part of this talented team," said Wendy Harris. "The technical innovation that CarGurus brings to digital automotive retail drives exceptional value for dealers, and I look forward to forging strong relationships with our customers as we continue to build our business in Europe."

CarGurus was founded in the United States in 2006, and launched its Europe business in 2015 with CarGurus UK (www.cargurus.co.uk), followed by CarGurus Germany (www.cargurus.de) in 2017. The company uses a differentiated, technology-driven platform to enable consumers to search car listings and connect with dealers. Dealers can list their stock on the CarGurus marketplace platform for free or through a range of value-added subscriptions that drive customer connections and help sell cars. Automotive dealerships in the UK that are interested in learning more about CarGurus can contact the company here.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top rated dealers. CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.