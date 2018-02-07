Spirulina Powder Market to Surpass a Valuation of Over US$ 530 Mn By 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Overview: Awareness of the high nutritional value associated with spirulina is a major factor that has been driving the growth of the global spirulina powder market lately. The factors impacting revenue growth of the spirulina powder market have been presented in a new research report by Future Market Insights. This report titled 'Spirulina Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027' highlights the scenario of the global spirulina powder market and various trends and opportunities available to the businesses involved in this market. According to this comprehensive research report, the global spirulina powder market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global spirulina powder market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of over US$ 530 Mn by the end of 2027. The analysis indicates that companies are currently focussing on launching spirulina based natural colors and are investing more on research and development in order to expand their customer base and enhance their regional presence.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Dynamics

Spirulina possesses anti-oxidant, hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties due to which it is witnessing a high growth in demand in the global market. For every 100 grams of Spirulina in raw form, around 60 grams is protein i.e. 60% of the whole food, which makes it the highest protein rich food in the world. Also, Spirulina has high quantities of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that make it an ideal food. Spirulina consists of Vitamin A, B, C, E and K and also contain calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, sodium and zinc. High nutritional content of spirulina has increased the preference towards spirulina powder. Spirulina powder is also considered cost effective. Various manufacturers are focused on providing Spirulina at an optimum price, owing to the high demand among consumers.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of nature, the organic segment leads with an exponential growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment leads with an estimated market valuation of over US$ 380 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period

by the end of 2027. However, the food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period Based on sales channel, the retail segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Whereas the direct channel segment marks a higher market share of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2027

by the end of 2027 In terms of region, North America stays ahead all other regions with the highest expected market value by the end of the forecast period along with a higher growth rate as compared to the other regions. The North America regional market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report also includes a section describing the competitive scenario of the global market. Some of the major players featured in this report are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corp, DDW Inc., DIC Corporation, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., GNC Holdings, Inc. etc.

