

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Wednesday, having seen relatively little movement this week despite the wild ride for stocks.



Stocks staged a solid turnaround yesterday, trimming historic losses from the previous session. However, futures are pointing to another rough open on Wall Street this morning.



Gold's safe haven appeal has been offset by expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and again before the summer.



Gold was down $3 at $1325 an ounce.



Looking ahead, traders will be paying attention for remarks from New York Fed Pres William Dudley and San Fran Fed top man John Williams.



