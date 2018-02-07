EXCHANGE NOTICE, 7 FEBRUARY 2018 SHARES



ENDOMINES AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES



A total of 20 972 550 new shares (ENDOMN0118) of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded together with the old shares (ENDOM) as of 8 February 2018. Trading with the new shares (ENDOMN0118) will end on 7 February 2018.



Identifiers:



Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 31 458 825



Trading ends:



Trading code: ENDOMN0118 ISIN code: SE0010740647 Orderbook id: 147916 Last trading day: 7 February 2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**********************************************



TIEDOTE, 7.2.2018 OSAKKEET



ENDOMINES AB: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY



Endomines AB:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (ENDOMN0118), yhteensä 20 972 550 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden (ENDOM) kanssa 8.2.2018 alkaen. Kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla (ENDOMN0118) päättyy 7.2.2018.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOM ISIN-koodi: SE0008294334 id: 94144 Osakemäärä: 31 458 825



Kaupankäynti päättyy:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOMN0118 ISIN-koodi: SE0010740647 id: 147916 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 7.2.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260