Workday, Inc.: Workday Invests in Continued Growth with New Leadership Appointments

Promotes Robynne Sisco and Chano Fernandez to Co-Presidents;

Appoints Phil Wilmington Vice Chairman and Mark Peek Managing Director and Co-Head of Workday Ventures

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (http://www.workday.com/) (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that it has promoted Robynne Sisco and Chano Fernandez to co-presidents, expanding their current responsibilities as chief financial officer and global head of field operations, respectively. In addition, Workday appointed Phil Wilmington to vice chairman and Mark Peek to managing director and co-head of Workday Ventures.

Robynne, who joined the company in 2012, will continue to serve as chief financial officer, overseeing all aspects of the finance organization, and will take on the new responsibilities of investor relations, legal, and real estate. Chano, who joined the company in 2014, will continue to run global field operations, in addition to new responsibilities overseeing strategic partner alliances.

In his new role as vice chairman, Phil will focus on building and expanding relationships with global customers, prospective customers, and strategic business partners, in addition to helping mentor the next generation of Workday sales leaders. In the role of managing director and co-head of Workday Ventures, Mark will oversee Workday investments in emerging enterprise technologies along with Leighanne Levensaler, who also was named managing director and co-head of Workday Ventures, in addition to her current role as senior vice president of corporate strategy.

Workday Chief Operating Officer Jim Bozzini will continue to oversee the company's global customer services organization, including engagement management, consulting, and customer success, as well as the information technology and security organizations.

Robynne, Chano, Phil, Mark, and Jim report to Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri.

Comments on the News

"We continue to invest in ways to ensure Workday remains an industry leader that stands the test of time," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday. "To build a company that will last for generations, we need to foster great talent from within and deploy our leaders in strategic areas that will ensure our continued growth."

Additional Information

Workday plans to announce its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site (http://www.workday.com/investorrelations). The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the call.

About Workday

Workday (http://www.workday.com/) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.

Media Contact:

Jeff Shadid

Workday

+1 (405) 834-7777

Jeff.Shadid@Workday.com (mailto:Jeff.Shadid@Workday.com)

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Magaro

Workday

+1 (925) 379-6000

Michael.Magaro@Workday.com (mailto:Michael.Magaro@Workday.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Workday, Inc. via Globenewswire

