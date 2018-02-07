Fat Face Enhances Customer Experience With API-Led Connectivity

WINDSOR, England, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer builds application network with MuleSoft to power omnichannel experiences across mobile, web and more than 230 physical store fronts

WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft integration and Big Data specialist, is pleased to announce that Fat Face, a leading lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer, has successfully implemented and deployed MuleSoft's Anypoint PlatformTM. With Anypoint Platform and WHISHWORKS' integration expertise, Fat Face is putting in motion its "shop your way" vision through an omnichannel strategy, enabling consumers to shop across all devices and channels with a consistent experience. Fat Face has created an application network through API-led connectivity that allows the retailer to innovate without compromise, building vital customer loyalty in the process and future-proofing its business as new channels and services are added over time.

With almost 30 years of operation, Fat Face has accumulated a number of, now legacy, systems that has led to siloed data, preventing the retailer from executing on a multi-channel, multi-geography strategy. It became apparent that custom coding and a traditional point-to-point integration approach were negatively affecting customer experiences, leading Fat Face to select MuleSoft to adopt an API-led approach. By replacing point-to-point connections with APIs, Fat Face is eliminating data inaccuracies, such as out-of-stock inventory, and speeding up access to business-critical information such as price details, store product data and customer history.

Fat Faces' new omnichannel experience built on Anypoint Platform was put to the test during the run up to Christmas. In less than one year after bringing on WHISHWORKS and MuleSoft, Fat Face completed rolling out an API-led approach across more than half a dozen business critical systems, including CIMS Oracle Database and Red Prairie WMS Oracle Database, and transitioning its eCommerce platform to Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The new eCommerce platform launched in November and the retailer subsequently recorded its best ever week of full-price sales in the week leading up to Christmas.

"Efficient and open connectivity between our applications, partners and customers is key to transforming our business model. To reach this point of success in our journey it required careful, strategic planning with a long-term view. By helping us build an application network with APIs, WHISHWORKS and MuleSoft are powering our omnichannel transformation, enabling us to offer customers consistent, highly-personalised experiences across all channels" commented Simon Ratcliffe, Infrastructure Director at Fat Face. "Following the successful launch of the e-commerce platform, WHISHWORKS will continue enabling Fat Face to integrate more systems with Anypoint Platform, planning at the same time for the next phase of our omnichannel transformation, which will involve the integration of our ePOS platform and the launch of mobile applications."

"As more customers look to interact with a brand via digital channels, retailers need to rethink their business model and infrastructure to offer a seamless customer experience across touchpoints. With an API-led connectivity strategy, Fat Face is able to achieve the speed, productivity, and operational efficiency necessary for a successful omnichannel strategy. Whilst taking the new eCommerce platform live in time for the Christmas period was our number one priority, a significant part of our contribution rests in enabling their internal team work with MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, design and build APIs and applications, perhaps most importantly, leverage those assets across other business streams," said Edward Davies, Sales Director at WHISHWORKS.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform' is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes Ipas, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About WHISHWORKS [http://www.whishworks.com]

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specializing in systems integration and Big Data analytics since 2008. The company works with an ecosystem of systems integration and Big Data partners, including MuleSoft, Hortonworks, Map and Cloudera, to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation. Over the years WHISHWORKS has helped hundreds of businesses access, control and monetize their data becoming the partner of choice for data-driven organizations.

For more information please contact:

Vale Marcou

vala.marcou@whishworks.com

+44-(0)20-3475-7980 ext. 054