Intermountain Healthcare Selects Elsevier's Via Oncology to Provide Clinical Pathways Solutions for Intermountain's Oncology Clinical Program

Via Oncology, recently acquired by Elsevier, including expert-defined clinical algorithms and specific recommendations for all significant aspects of cancer care

Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based not-for-profit integrated delivery network of hospitals, clinics, a health plan and other medical services, has selected Elsevier's Via Oncology to provide clinical pathways for Intermountain's Oncology Clinical Program.

Via Oncology's Via Pathways helps cancer centers demonstrate the value of their care to patients, referring physicians and payers, by developing and implementing clinical pathways in collaboration with its network of more than 1,500 US cancer care providers. Via Oncology's Via Pathways includes evidence-based proprietary content developed by committees composed of leading oncologists that forms the basis of clinical algorithms covering 95 percent of cancer types treated in the US.

"Intermountain historically has been an industry leader in quality improvement," said William Sause, MD, Medical Director of Intermountain's Oncology Clinical Program. "Our partnership with Via Oncology will allow our already robust program to elevate the quality of care we can deliver to our patients through clinical trials, standardization and adaptation of up-to-date care pathways in a rapidly developing discipline."

Via Oncology's evidence-based proprietary content is deployed to physicians and their staff at the point of care through the Via Portal, a patient-specific decision support tool that is integrated with the electronic medical record and provides seamless measurement of adherence. Via Pathways addresses more than 2,000 unique patient presentations, including expert-defined clinical algorithms and specific recommendations for all significant aspects of cancer care.

"Oncology pathways are dynamic - changing as new and improved screening and diagnostic techniques are validated, as investigational therapeutics make their way thru FDA approval, and as other cancer care delivery advancements occur," said Brad Bott, Operations Director for Intermountain's Oncology Clinical Program. "Intermountain Healthcare and the Oncology Clinical Program's strategic partnership with Via Oncology is a testament to our commitment to ensure all cancer patients in our healthcare system receive access to the highest quality, evidence-based cancer care, at the lowest possible cost."

Intermountain's Oncology Clinical Program has a system role to ensure optimal cancer care delivery. Intermountain's cancer disease-specific development teams conduct quality improvement and cancer care delivery research designed to improve treatment options and outcomes for our cancer patients, while reducing system variation and cost.

"We are pleased to be able to work with Intermountain and help strengthen its high-quality Oncology Clinical Program," said Kathy Lokay, General Manager for Elsevier's Via Oncology. "Both organizations have been committed over the past decade to reducing the unwarranted variability in care and will now be able to jointly pursue this mission for patients with cancer."

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced on Jan. 17, 2018, that it had acquired Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Via Oncology, a former subsidiary of UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare delivery and financing systems.

"We look forward to establishing Via Oncology's pathway solution at Intermountain and helping the dedicated cancer care professionals there bolster their strong oncology program," said John Danaher, MD, President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier. "Intermountain is already a valued Elsevier customer, having employed our ClinicalKey digital medical reference platform since 2013. We are confident that Intermountain's clinicians and patients will benefit from the standardized, evidence-based clinical pathways from Via Oncology."

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 185 clinics, a Medical Group with about 1,500 employed physicians and advanced practitioners, a health plan called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visitwww.intermountainhealthcare.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

