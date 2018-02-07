sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,90  Euro		-0,55
-3,34 %
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,883
16,138
17:36
15,97
16,04
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR15,90-3,34 %