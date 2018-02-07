

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Wednesday said it concluded long-term labor agreement with Verdi for a new collective wage agreement. The company has agreed for six percent increase for 33 months, effective from January 1 to September 30, 2020. The agreement will be applicable to around 28,000 employees of Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik and LSG Sky Chefs in Germany. The agreement is subject to approval by the relevant committees.



The remuneration increase will be carried out in two steps, three percent on February 1, 2018 and by a further three percent on May 1, 2019. The second increase depends on the adjusted EBIT margin specific to the business segment, whereby an increase of at least 1.8 percent is guaranteed, irrespective of the margin achieved.



For Lufthansa Technik employees, the first increase will not be in percentage terms, but in the form of a corresponding fixed amount.



The remuneration of the Group's trainees in all business segments will be increased by 40 as Euro effective February 1, 2018 and May 1, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX