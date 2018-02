DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) said it is exploring an initial public offering or IPO of a minority interest in its Latin America entertainment services business, DIRECTV Latin America, in the first half of 2018.



The company added that while it has confidentially filed a registration statement with U.S. regulators, no assurance can be given that an IPO will be completed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX