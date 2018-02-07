Heidrick & Struggles Launches Heidrick Consulting Business

- Integrated line of advisory services will guide clients to act with speed and agility in volatile and uncertain markets

- Andrew LeSueur named Managing Director of Heidrick Consulting

- Karla Martin and Barbara Spitzer join Heidrick Consulting as Partners; Shaloo Kakkar Kulkarni joins as Principal

- David Clary joins the firm as Chief Operating Officer of Heidrick Consulting

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today launches its Heidrick Consulting business in the market globally.

The new business combines the firm's Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping businesses into a single integrated line of advisory services, complementary to its long-established Executive Search capabilities.

"Heidrick Consulting will help our clients accelerate the performance of their leaders, teams and organizations and develop thriving cultures," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "With a full suite of analytic tools and data-backed insights, our consultants will guide our clients to act with speed and agility in uncertain and rapidly changing operating environments."

Heidrick Consulting client services include leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping.

Heidrick Consulting video: http://bit.ly/2EKHSUK

Andrew LeSueur Named Managing Director, Heidrick Consulting

Andrew LeSueur, formerly Managing Director of Leadership Consulting in the Americas, has been named Managing Director, Heidrick Consulting. He has been leading the final steps of integration of the firm's Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping businesses.

"Andrew is uniquely qualified to lead a business delivering transformational impact to our clients globally, as well as to strengthen client synergies between our consulting service and our well-established executive search business," said Rajagopalan.

LeSueur's client service has focused on accelerating performance through culture shaping, top team effectiveness, leadership/functional assessments and organization change. Previously, LeSueur was a Partner in Executive Search, serving transportation and logistics, private equity, financial services and industrial clients. He joined Heidrick & Struggles from McKinsey where he was a Partner working with clients to help architect, implement and sustain performance transformations.

Colin Price, who had been Managing Partner, Leadership Consulting, will focus on client service as part of Heidrick Consulting, as well as further developing and deepening the firm's intellectual property and thought leadership.

Heidrick Consulting Enhances Expertise with Addition of New Consultants

Deepening its advisory services and consulting expertise, Heidrick & Struggles has recently added two Partners and a Principal to its Heidrick Consulting team:

Karla Martin , who joins the San Francisco office as Partner, brings to the firm deep experience in digital transformation, operations, strategy development and execution. She has served as a consultant at Booz Allen in the retail, luxury and technology sectors, as well as in executive leadership at Google and entrepreneurial ventures at shopkick and Inspired Luxe.

, who joins the office as Partner, brings to the firm deep experience in digital transformation, operations, strategy development and execution. She has served as a consultant at Booz Allen in the retail, luxury and technology sectors, as well as in executive leadership at Google and entrepreneurial ventures at shopkick and Inspired Luxe. Barbara Spitzer joins the New York office as Partner, having led initiatives in large-scale transformation, leadership organization design, culture, talent management and change management. Prior to this role, Spitzer served as founding partner of Two Rivers Partners, a consultancy specializing in organization structures, talent solutions and transformational change.

joins the office as Partner, having led initiatives in large-scale transformation, leadership organization design, culture, talent management and change management. Prior to this role, Spitzer served as founding partner of Two Rivers Partners, a consultancy specializing in organization structures, talent solutions and transformational change. Shaloo Kakkar Kulkarni joins the London office as Principal, specializing in delivering organization efficiency and performance in turnaround, acquisition, divestiture, downsizing, organic growth and joint-venture creation scenarios. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Kulkarni held leadership roles in financial services at Santander and Citibank.

"Karla, Barbara and Shaloo bring to the firm deep knowledge in transformational change and the skills future leaders need to succeed in the age of disruption," said LeSueur. "Their collective talent will be integral to our growth strategy for Heidrick Consulting as we kick off 2018."

David Clary joins firm as Chief Operating Officer of Heidrick Consulting

With a career in professional services that spans more than 20 years, David Clary joins Heidrick & Struggles as Chief Operating Officer of Heidrick Consulting. Previously, he had served as Senior Vice President - Client Services for Procurian, a business unit within Accenture. Prior to Procurian's sale to Accenture, Clary held a number of key roles including leading the firm's consulting business, the European business unit and global program management. Formerly, Clary worked in A.T. Kearney's management consulting business.

"David was instrumental is transforming Procurian from a consulting-heavy service provider to a true, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business process outsourcing firm through innovative product development and go-to-market focus," LeSueur said.

About Heidrick & Struggles:

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.www.heidrick.com

About Heidrick Consulting:

Heidrick Consulting partners with clients to build the leaders, teams, organizations and cultures they need to accelerate performance, break through obstacles, and outperform their highest expectations. Our global offering unites a team of deeply experienced professionals with extensive expertise in leadership assessment and development, team and organization effectiveness, and culture shaping. We are a business of Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), the world's preeminent advisor to boards and senior leaders on all aspects of executive talent, including executive search. http://www.heidrick.com/What-We-Do/Heidrick-Consulting

Media Contact:

Jon Harmon +1 312.496.1593

jharmon@heidrick.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/139029/heidrick_struggles_logo.jpg