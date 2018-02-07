Ran Poliakine, Founder of Powermat Wireless Charging, Launches Innovation Center to Advance Early Stage Wearable Technologies

New Incubator Intended to Nurture and Promote Wearable Textiles and Devices Across Medical, Consumer and Electronics Categories

NEW YORKand NEVE ILAN, Israel, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ran Poliakine, founder of Powermat, the wireless charging company that helped create an industry, announced the launch of a new "Innovation Center" designed to foster and develop new and emerging wearable technologies.

The Innovation Center is a key element in advancing an overarching goal of reinventing the ways in which consumers view and interact with the surfaces around them. Both Powermat and TAP, two flagship products that Poliakine has brought to market, were also created to further this unique vision.

TAP, the wearable keyboard that enables users to tap on any surface and transmit data to their device or screen, began shipping in November 2017 to a waiting list of thousands of eager consumers.

Powermat, the first wireless charging company, is renowned for its ubiquitous network of charging spots offering consumers "power-on-the-go" so that their devices stay powered up. Powermat was adopted as the standard for wireless charging by major global leaders that include General Motors, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks and AT&T.

The new Innovation Center is open to all innovative, early-stage wearable and 'smart' textile technologies in need of assistance, with three immediate areas of concentration: Medical-related, Consumer-based and Electronics Wearables.

Companies or individuals interested in taking advantage of the Innovation Center resources, seed funding, technological fine tuning, commercial guidance and access to a network of the largest, most innovative technology and science organizations in the world, are asked to contact The Center by visiting https://ran-poliakine.com/

"My entire professional career has been about innovating new and existing technologies to meet the needs of today's connected environment. The Innovation Center will allow me to share my knowledge and experience and mobilize more resources to help young start-ups. I am eager to collaborate in an effective and meaningful way with talented individuals whose passion is to better people's lives and bring breakthrough and truly life-changing innovations to market," said Poliakine.