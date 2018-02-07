Global Diabetes Care Devices & Drugs Market 2017-2022: Development of New Formulations and Insulin Delivery Technologies Fueling the $85+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Diabetes Care Devices & Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report

Global diabetes care devices & drugs market is expected to reach USD 85,591.2 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The global diabetes care devices & drugs market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence & prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, rising obesity rate, and increasing sedentary lifestyle & improper diet. However, high cost associated with diagnosis and treatment, reimbursement issues, and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth of diabetes care devices & drugs market to some extent.

Developments of new formulations and insulin delivery technologies serve as an opportunity for this market, whereas stringent regulations and registration process for the diabetes care devices & drugs poses significant challenge for the growth of diabetes care devices & drugs market.



Market Segmentation



The global diabetes care devices & drugs market is mainly segmented by type of devices and drugs. The diabetes care devices market by type is further segmented into diabetes monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The drugs market by type is further segmented into insulin, oral-hypoglycemic agents, and non-insulin injectable. Diabetes care drugs market dominated the overall market in 2016, and is expected to grow significantly in the next 5-10 years. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the huge demand for insulin and oral hypoglycemic drugs for the treatment of type I & II diabetes.



Geographic Overview



Geographically, the global diabetes care devices & drugs market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The major share of the North America is mainly attributed to the large & growing base of diabetic patients, well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of technologically innovative diabetic care products, increasing research on diabetes, and presence of large number of leading players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing greying population, rising burden of diabetic population, various government initiatives to increase the awareness & prevention of diseases, and increasing sedentary lifestyles in developing countries such as India, & China.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for diabetes care devices & drugs across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market?

Who are the major players in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market?

What are the recent developments in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global diabetes care devices & drugs market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Diabetes

4.2.2. Technological Advancements

4.2.3. Rise in Obesity

4.2.4. Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Improper Diet

4.2.5. Other Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost Associated with Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.2. Reimbursement Issues

4.3.3. Lack of Awareness

4.3.4. Other Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Development of New Formulations and Insulin Delivery Technologies

4.4.2. Other Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Stringent Regulations and Registration Process

4.5.2. Other Challenges

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific

4.7. Market Share Analysis

4.7.1. Diabetes Care Devices

4.7.2. Diabetes Care Drugs



5. Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diabetes Monitoring Devices

5.2.1. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.2.2. Test Strips

5.2.3. Lancets

5.2.4. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.2.5. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Kits

5.3. Insulin Delivery Devices

5.3.1. Insulin Syringes

5.3.2. Insulin Pens

5.3.3. Insulin Pumps

5.3.4. Insulin Jet Injectors



6. Diabetes Care Drugs Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Insulin

6.2.1. Rapid Acting Insulin

6.2.2. Short Acting Insulin

6.2.3. Intermediate Acting Insulin

6.2.4. Long Acting Insulin

6.3. Oral Hypoglycaemic Drugs

6.3.1. Sulfonylureas

6.3.2. Biguanides

6.3.3. Meglitinides / Phenylalanines Analogues

6.3.4. Thiazolidinediones

6.3.5. Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

6.3.6. Di-Peptidyl Peptidase -4 (DPP-4) Inhibitor

6.4. Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs



7. Diabetes Care Devices & Drugs Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. U.K.

7.3.6. RoE

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. RoAPAC

7.5. RoW

7.5.1. Latin America

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.2. Approvals

8.3. New Product Launches

8.4. Expansions

8.5. Acquisitions

8.6. Others



9. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly And Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Terumo Corporation

Ypsomed AG

