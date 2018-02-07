Leading AdTech Company Adform Select 51Degrees Device Detection

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Using 51Degrees, Adform can continue to pave the way in providing precise and efficient real-time trading optimization and premium advertising on any device

Adform, the leading independent AdTech company, is delighted to announce its extended agreement with Device Detection provider, 51Degrees. Adform are a best-in-class AdTech solution providing enterprise software for advertisers and agencies.

Adform partners now benefit from the fastest and most accurate device detection improving yield through better device targeting and enhanced analytics in the programmatic environment. As server-side header bidding grows, this is even more important data for Open RTB users.

Jurjen de Wal, Product Director, Global Partners & Integrations said, "We extended our contract with 51Degrees to supply the mobile device database for Adform because it's an accurate, extremely fast and scalable device detection service which fits our requirements for a low latency environment. 51Degrees powers device detection across our stack, from granular device targeting in our DSP to enhancing our mobile reporting capabilities and feeding into our SPO module."

"For our buyers it is crucial to be able to optimize and report based on all available device characteristics," according to Feliksas Nalivaika, Product Director, Buyer Platform. "51Degrees provides highly accurate device detection in a fast-paced and dynamic ecosystem with new phone models, OS versions and platforms announced almost daily."

Irmantas Venckus, Senior Director, Product Development stated, "We evaluated numerous device detection solutions and only 51Degrees met our requirements and was very easy to integrate".

James Rosewell, CEO 51Degrees, said, "I'm delighted Adform have recognised the value of the innovative and industry changing tools and data the great team at 51Degrees have created."

About Adform

Adform are a best-in-class AdTech solution providing Enterprise software for advertisers and agencies. Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform is one of the world's largest private and independent advertising technology companies. From traditional ads to emerging mediums, Adform delivers the tools advertisers need to combine data with powerful creative formats by delivering a unified platform for the buying and selling of media globally.

About 51Degrees

51Degrees was founded in the UK in 2010 and is the only commercial open source solution available. Leaders in AdTech, Publishing, Content Management Platforms, Digital Agencies and over 1.5 million websites including global brands like eBay and Disney use 51Degrees' Device Detection solution. 51Degrees performs with better than 99.9% matching accuracy against more than 880,000[*] combinations of device models, Operating Systems, Browsers and Apps.

For more information or to book a meeting visit: https://51degrees.com/contact-us.

51Degrees will be at Mobile World Congress 2018, Upper walkway stand 7UP.72

[*]Numbers accurate at time of publication but may be higher