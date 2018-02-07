Announcing a Breakthrough in Alternative Investments with eFront Insight

PARIS and NEW YORK, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

eFront, the leading financial software and solutions provider dedicated to Alternative Investments, today announces the launch of a brand-new solution set to revolutionize the alternative investment industry, called eFront Insight.

eFront Insight capitalizes on eFront's 19 years of experience in alternative investments. It represents a major breakthrough in the industry due to its ability to digitalize data exchanges between General Partners and Limited Partners, boost analytics and insight generation, and transform traditional investment processes. eFront Insight combines a GP data portal with industry benchmarks and third-party data, resulting in an advanced and sophisticated analytical platform with best-in-class user experience, adept at generating unique insights. eFront Insight is available for both Limited Partners and General Partners.

eFront Insight GP enables General Partners to streamline data reporting and fundraising.

eFront Insight LP provides Limited Partners access to reliable investment and benchmark data and enables them to generate superior insights, facilitating their decision making for due-diligence and portfolio construction.

A first version of the solution was presented to eFront clients at the end of 2017 during eFront's Client Forums in Paris and New York. eFront Insight is now entering its Early Adopter phase, with a commercial launch expected early in 2019. As part of the Early Adopter Program, eFront Insight is as of now available to selected eFront clients and alternative investment managers. Product presentations, demos, and pre-subscriptions are already available to all other interested parties. eFront will have a significant presence at SuperReturn's Berlin forum to present the solution and its breakthrough impact for alternative investment managers.

Commenting on the announcement, Olivier Dellenbach, Executive Chairman of eFront, said, "We believe the alternative investment market is mature enough for a prescriptive solution like eFront Insight that will streamline data exchanges between LPs and GPs and take the generation of insights to the next level. eFront, as the leading technology provider dedicated to alternative investments, is uniquely positioned to lead this fundamental industry evolution".

About eFront

eFront is the leading pioneer of alternative investment technology, focused on enabling alternative investment professionals to achieve superior performance. With more than 850 Limited Partner, General Partner, and Asset Servicer clients in 48 countries, eFront services clients worldwide across all major alternative asset classes. The eFront solution suite is truly unique in that it completely covers the needs of all alternative investment professionals end-to-end, from fundraising and portfolio construction to investment management and reporting. For more information, please visit eFront.com or email request@efront.com