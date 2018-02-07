Global Food Packaging Equipment Market 2018-2028

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Form-Fill-Seal, Labelling & Coding, Wrapping & Bundling, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Snacks, Others

Report Details

Visiongain comprehensive new 122-page report assesses that the global food packaging equipment market will be valued at $16bn in 2017. This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in the first half of the forecast period.

The comprehensive report covers the following:

•Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Type:

- Form-Fill-Seal

- Labelling & Coding

- Wrapping & Bundling

- Others

Each submarket isfurther broken down into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Application:

- Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary

- Dairy & Frozen Desserts

- Meat & Seafood

- Snacks

- Others

Each submarket isfurther broken down into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Regional and National Market:

- North America: USA, Canada, Others

- Europe Market: the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Others

- Asia-Pacific: ANZ, Japan, China, India, Others

- RoW Market: South Africa, Brazil, Others

Each regional market isfurther broken down into submarket by type and by application

• This report also profiles the followingleading companies:

- Arpac LLC

- Bosch Packaging Technology

- Coesia

- Buhler AG

- GEA Group

- IMA Group

- Ishida

- Krones AG

- Multivac

- Nichrome India Ltd

• This report provides and discusses the qualitative analysis of this market in the form ofDrivers and Restraintsas well asPorter's Five Forces Analysis

With 84 charts and a total length of 122 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market, with year by year forecasts for a wide variety of submarkets.

Get our report todayGlobal Food Packaging Equipment Market 2018-2028: Form-Fill-Seal, Labelling & Coding, Wrapping & Bundling, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Snacks, Others.

To request a report overview of this report please contact sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2118/Global-Food-Packaging-Equipment-Market-2018-2028

