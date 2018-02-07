Global Food Packaging Equipment Market 2018-2028

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Form-Fill-Seal, Labelling & Coding, Wrapping & Bundling, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Snacks, Others
Report Details
Visiongain comprehensive new 122-page report assesses that the global food packaging equipment market will be valued at $16bn in 2017. This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in the first half of the forecast period.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The comprehensive report covers the following:
•Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Type:
- Form-Fill-Seal
- Labelling & Coding
- Wrapping & Bundling
- Others
Each submarket isfurther broken down into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Application:
- Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary
- Dairy & Frozen Desserts
- Meat & Seafood
- Snacks
- Others
Each submarket isfurther broken down into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecastby Regional and National Market:
- North America: USA, Canada, Others
- Europe Market: the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Others
- Asia-Pacific: ANZ, Japan, China, India, Others
- RoW Market: South Africa, Brazil, Others
Each regional market isfurther broken down into submarket by type and by application
• This report also profiles the followingleading companies:
- Arpac LLC
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Coesia
- Buhler AG
- GEA Group
- IMA Group
- Ishida
- Krones AG
- Multivac
- Nichrome India Ltd
• This report provides and discusses the qualitative analysis of this market in the form ofDrivers and Restraintsas well asPorter's Five Forces Analysis
With 84 charts and a total length of 122 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market, with year by year forecasts for a wide variety of submarkets.
Get our report todayGlobal Food Packaging Equipment Market 2018-2028: Form-Fill-Seal, Labelling & Coding, Wrapping & Bundling, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Snacks, Others.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2118/Global-Food-Packaging-Equipment-Market-2018-2028
List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Allwin Packaging International
Arpac LLC
Bemis
Bisleri
Bosch Packaging Technology
Buhler AG
Coca Cola
Coesia
Constellation Brands
Elopak
European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
European Union
FDA
Gayatri Paper Mills
GEA Group
Illinois Tool Works
IMA Group
Ishida Europe
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)
Klenzaids Contamination Controls
Krones
Miteco
MULTIVAC
Nestle
Nichrome India Ltd
Polyoak Packaging
Rexam
Sealed Air
Tetra Laval
Tetra Pak
Trans-Market Sales and Equipment
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com