GlaxoSmithKline looked to put worries about its future dividend to bed as it reported 3% growth in sales and 4% in earnings per share at constant currency rates. Turnover of £30.2bn in 2017 were up 8% at actual exchange rates, with growth coming across its three business divisions. Pharmaceuticals was up 7% £17.3bn at AER, vaccines up 12% to £5.2bn and consumer healthcare up 8% to £7.8. Total earnings per share increased 67% to 31.4p even after accounting charges of £1.6bn from recent US ...

