China's foreign exchange reserves increased in January for the twelfth month in a row, but analysts are divided on whether Beijing has been intervening to brake recent strength in the yuan. According to the People's Bank of China, the Asian giant's reserves increased by $22bn from December to reach $3.161trn (consensus: $3.170trn). Last month's increase was likely entirely the result of the yuan's recent 3.5% appreciation against the greenback - its biggest gain for a single month since China's ...

